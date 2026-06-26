Which Red Raiders will represent Texas Tech at Big 12 Media Days?

Texas Tech has finalized the group of players that will accompany head coach Joey McGuire to the 2026 Big 12 Football Media Days, sending six of the program’s top veteran leaders to represent the Red Raiders in Frisco.

Representing Texas Tech will be tight end Terrance Carter Jr., wide receiver Coy Eakin, defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr., cornerback Brice Pollock, linebacker Ben Roberts, and center Sheridan Wilson.

Veteran Group representing Texas Tech

This group reflects a veteran core that is expected to lead Texas Tech into the 2026 season following its Big 12 Championship and college football playoff appearance last season. Five of the six players earned preseason All-Big 12 recognition from Phil Steele earlier this month, while Carter, Holmes, Roberts, Pollock and Wilson also received preseason All-America honors. Carter was named a first-team All-American, Holmes, Roberts and Pollock were second-team selections, and Wilson earned fourth-team recognition.

The unofficial start of the 2026 season

Even though kick-off is still months away, Big 12 Football Media Days annually serve as the unofficial kickoff to the college football season, bringing together coaches and players from across the conference before fall camp begins.

For Texas Tech, the event provides one of the first opportunities for the Red Raiders to publicly discuss the expectations surrounding a roster that enters the 2026 season as the favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions after assembling one of the nation’s top transfer portal classes while returning a veteran core on both sides of the ball.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.