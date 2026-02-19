Who steps up for Texas Tech following JT Toppin news?

The news Texas Tech Red Raiders fans feared became official Wednesday, as star forward JT Toppin was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. It’s a crushing blow for a team that has leaned heavily on its frontcourt presence on both ends of the floor. Still, if there’s one thing we’ve learned under Grant McCasland, it’s that folding isn’t an option. The Red Raiders will have to recalibrate - whether that means reshuffling the rotation, leaning more on perimeter scoring, or asking younger pieces to grow up quickly - but the expectation inside the program won’t change. Texas Tech will press forward, even without its star. Now, the focus shifts to which Red Raiders are ready to seize a larger role and keep Texas Tech in the hunt despite the loss of its All-American big man.