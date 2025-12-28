Wisniewski’s championship DNA timely for Texas Tech

Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski has more collegiate experience than nearly all of his teammates. In regard to postseason, or even championship, experience, Wisniewski stands alone. It is this championship background from his days at North Dakota State that is proving valuable for the sixth-year safety.

“It’s the same feeling that you get,” Wisniewski told reporters in Lubbock Saturday. “You’re out of your normal playoff routine a little bit when you get into the playoffs, so really being able to dig back into the process is huge. It’s the same thing where you go from league play to where you’re playing some really talented teams. Then you get a little bit deeper into the playoffs and everyone can hurt you if you’re not doing your job. It’s the same thing for that aspect of having to be on your P’s and Q’s and doing everything to the best of your abilities at all times. Every single week you’re playing someone who’s a little bit better than the week before.”

Texas Tech’s secondary backbone has been here before

Wisniewski’s five seasons at NDSU saw him be a part of two national championship squads. Though he sat out all of 2024 with a foot injury, he was a major contributor to the Bison team that took home the title in 2021.

Most, if not all, of the Red Raiders have little experience playing this deep into the season. They are also unaccustomed to the downtime Texas Tech earned by securing a College Football Playoff bye. Wisniewski gave his perspective on both enjoying the down time and locking in to the task at hand.

“I think the aspect that probably helps me the most is just continuing to do the little things over and over,” he said. “Like I said, before the FCS championship game, you have a lot of time off, as well. So being able to both space out, enjoy the extra downtime you get, but then also being able to be prepared. That’s the prep that’s helped me the most for this upcoming game.”

