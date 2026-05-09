With Caldwell aboard, Texas Tech offense looks loaded for future

The Texas Tech coaches landed another big fish on Saturday afternoon with the commitment of Argyle (TX) HS four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell. Caldwell chose the Red Raiders over Texas and Oregon, and becomes the latest blue-chip prospect to decide to play his college football in Lubbock, TX. Texas Tech's defense was the No. 1 rated DFEI unit in college football in 2025, but the offense finished No. 41. With the amount and level of talent being accumulated in West Texas, the offense has an opportunity to move way up the charts in the coming years. Today, we take a look at the blue-chip underclassmen on Texas Tech's offense by position. That includes current 2027 commitments.