Wood’s biggest concerns surrounding Oregon matchup

Texas Tech has made it to game week, zeroing in on kickoff of the Capital One Orange Bowl against Oregon. Game preparation could be especially challenging for defensive coordinator Shiel Wood as the Ducks are potent at the offensive skill positions and dominant up front. In particular, the unit in the trenches could be the toughest Texas Tech has faced since Utah.

“I think they’re very comparable, I think Oregon’s got a really good offensive line,” Wood told the media Saturday. “They’re big, they’re physical, they play hard, they’re well-coached, good in the run game and good in the pass game. We played a couple of other teams that had some good offensive lines. Utah was probably one of the best, if not the best that we played during the season, as far as just their offensive fronts. These guys are very similar, they’re very good up front.”

Texas Tech facing a beast not quite seen before

From Arizona State’s Jaylon Tyson and BYU’s LJ Martin, Texas Tech has lined up against notable skill players throughout the season. Oregon’s legion of weapons only begins with wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Malik Benson, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and running back Noah Whittington. There are several beyond them who can make plays, which presents a monster challenge for the Red Raiders.

“We played some good teams from an offensive skill standpoint, these guys are probably as good as any team that we played against,” Wood said. “They’ve got two tight ends, in particular, that are really good. They’ve got good speed on the perimeter with the receivers, good ball skills, good route running ability. Several (running) backs they can roll in there… It’ll be a great test for us. And the way that they use their guys and distribute the ball and get the ball into a lot of different guys’ hands to stress you, they do a good job of that.”

Wood’s biggest concern is…

Oregon’s speed is rare, a trademark of their program for some time now. Even against the best offenses they’ve lined up against, the Red Raiders have done their job to answer any question their opposition has had for them. Limiting Oregon in one key area is what has Wood the most concerned less than a week from kickoff.

“Just their explosive plays and their ability to run the football,” he said. “They want to create explosives in the running game and the passing game and do a nice job with it. I think limiting their ability, hopefully, to run the ball successfully would be a really good thing for us. Then, obviously, trying to keep their explosive plays down. Those are the two things that they do a really nice job of.”

