Yormark Discusses Potential CFP Expansion

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark joined the Big 12 Radio in-studio on Wednesday morning to provide some insight into the conference’s latest moves such as the RedBird deal and the potential expansion of the College Football Playoff to 24 teams from the current 12-team format. Yormark has continued to express his support for the 24-team format, although there are some caveats he dove into.

Yormark’s Support

Yormark re-emphasized his support for a 24-team College Football Playoff format, stating two main concepts. He believes that too many good teams are being left out, and it takes the financial pressure off programs that are currently spending to be ranked in the top 12 come Selection Sunday.

“One, I think too many good teams are being left out. Okay? And we saw that over the last couple of years. So the obvious is more access, which I think is great. And more access would be great for the Big 12. Aside from that, I think coaches and how rosters are being built and the cost of rosters are all based on what does it cost to be 1 of 12. And I think going to 24 takes some heat out of the system. Coaches are no longer judged based on are you in the CFP or not. Now it’s just be in the top 25. Okay? And good things can happen. And same things with the same concept when it comes to the cost of building a roster. Right now it’s about spending the resources to be 1 of 12. That changes dramatically when you go to you’ve got to be top 25. And by the way, how many schools are going to continue to invest year in and year out if they’re not getting into the CFP? So for the obvious, I like the access. But I also think that it takes some heat out of the system. And I think that’s good for everyone.”

Petitti vs. Sankey

It has been widely reported that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has had a 24-team playoff or nothing stance. Yormark didn’t push back on previous reports while noting that each individual commissioner and conference have to do what is best for them.

“Well, I read this morning. And again, no different than reports that Tony came out of the spring business meetings referencing that it’s 24 or nothing. Okay, that’s effectively what he said. And, Greg (Sankey), obviously he’s got to do what he needs to do and what’s in the best interest of the SEC. I’m sure he’s going to have those conversations next week at his spring business meetings.”

The Work Hasn’t Been Done Yet

Although there have been continued reported talks of a 24-team bracket in the works, the actual work into the economics has not been modeled per Yormark; specifically the economic effects of conference championship game removal, including the Big 12’s game. Yormark wants to add more revenue streams, not remove them.

“You know, candidly, you know, from where I sit, the management committee of the CFP just needs to roll up our sleeves and do the work. Because there’s a lot of work that needs to be done around 24. You know, the unintended consequences of going 24. What does that mean? I’ve said before, what are the economics? Can we start modeling what those look like? Because if you go to 24, you get rid of your championship game. The champ game for the Big 12 is very valuable. Okay. And I’m not in this deal just to stay whole. I want there to be additive revenue and additive economics that we can all share. So we have to do the work. Again, the concept of 24 I like a lot.”

The Big 12 Stands to Benefit

He also pointed out the Big 12 would have been well-represented in a projected 24-team field, and more access is objectively good for the conference given how deep it’s been the last few years.

“…Our schools are making great investments in football. We understand the importance of football. It’s the anchor, really candidly, to everything we do. And I like our trajectory. Our teams are investing, they’re getting better. Obviously, it’s been a very deep conference for the last couple of years. But you are starting to see some schools emerge to the top, which I think is critically important. Parity is wonderful. But you want some of those outlier schools that are part of the national conversation year in and year out. And you’re starting to see that now in our conference. We were active in the portal. I think many of our teams got better. At least I expect that to be the case next year. And I’m excited about what’s in front of us for football. Just commenting on the draft, 38 student-athletes in the draft, I thought that was a great number for us. It shows that student-athletes are voting yes for the Big 12; they like our product, they like our style of play, so I’m excited about it. I think football is going to be a big highlight for us next year.”

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