The 1969 South Carolina Gamecocks Football ACC Championship | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 69

The 1969 South Carolina Gamecocks Football team did something no other team in program history did before or after them- they won a conference championship.

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Thought No. 69 in the Carolina Countdown (100 Thoughts in 100 days on South Carolina Football) is a glance at that season when the Gamecocks finished undefeated and at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference

Homestanding and Winning

The Gamecocks finished a perfect 6-0 against ACC competition that season under head coach Paul Dietzel. The trademark of the team, led by quarterback Tommy Suggs, Carolina’s legendary radio color analyst, and running back Warren Muir, the trademark of the team was winning close ones. Most championship teams at some point do win close games, but this team had a bunch of them in conference play. Here is how it played out.

South Carolina 27, Duke 20 (Columbia)

South Carolina 21, North Carolina 16 (Columbia)

South Carolina 21, N.C. State 16 (Columbia)

South Carolina 17, Maryland 0 (Columbia)

South Carolina 24, Wake Forest 6 (Winston-Salem)

South Carolina 27, Clemson 13 (Columbia

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Amazingly enough, five of Carolina’s six ACC games were played at home. Williams-Brice Stadium was known as Carolina Stadium in those days. Scheduling back then was a little different in most conferences. The home environment no doubt played a part in the close wins.

Road Tripping Woes

The four non-conference games did not go so well for the Gamecocks overall. All of them were played away from Columbia and Carolina won one of them, a 17-16 win against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The others played out like this…

No. 7 Georgia 41, South Carolina 16 (Athens)

Florida State 34, South Carolina 9 (Tallahassee)

No. 3 Tennessee 29, South Carolina 14 (Knoxville)

No. 19 West Virginia 14, South Carolina 3 (Atlanta/Peach Bowl)

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Now in fairness, the Gamecocks faced three ranked teams including two from the Southeastern Conference that were in the top 10 on the road. Plus, Florida State was just getting going at the time under head coach Bill Peterson, who was said to have put the Noles on the national map prior to Bobby Bowden building the juggernaut he did in Tallahassee. For those that have no idea who Bill Peterson was other than what you have read here, Bowden himself, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Rosee, Bill Parcells, Don James, Earle Bruce and others were his assistants at one point or another. He had one of the first documented “coaching trees” of the modern era.

Speaking of Bowden, he was the offensive coordinator in that Peach Bowl game for West Virginia and would take the reins of the Mountaineers program the following season, taking over for (in a touch of irony), Jim Carlen, the future Gamecocks head coach (1975-81) who left Morgantown to take over at Texas Tech.

The ACC Dominance Year

Carolina not only did not lose an ACC game and win the league title in football, the Gamecocks under legendary head coach Frank McGuire went 14-0 in the league during the regular season in 1969-70. That team had Final Four and potential UCLA streak-snapping national title winner written all over it, but unfortunately in those days the ACC Tournament Champion was considered the champion and a Norm Sloan-led N.C. State team played keep away and took advantage of star guard John Roche being less than 100 percent, to shock the Gamecocks in the ACC Tournament Championship Game, 42-39. South Carolina finished 25-3, the most wins in program history until Frank Martin tied the mark in 2015-16 with a 25-9 record then broke it with a 26-11 record and run to the Final Four the following season. Lamont Paris tied Martin two season ago (2023-24) with a 26-8 final record.

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But the fact that Carolina did not lose a single regular season football or basketball game that season in the ACC was quite the accomplishment. Could you imagine if the Gamecocks went 9-0 in football and 18-0 in men’s basketball in the SEC one academic year? Very improbable for sure, but Columbia would be more than abuzz if something like that happened.

If you read anything on this time period in Carolina athletics, and I would highly recommend “A Gamecock Odyssey, University of South Carolina Sports in the Independent era” by Alan Piercy, this was a year the university had been building toward. The school made serious investments in athletics when Deitzel and McGuire arrived. They built the Carolina Coliseum. Football facilities were massively upgraded. Plus, the presence of two coaches who had won it all elsewhere (McGuire at UNC, Dietzel at LSU) gave Gamecock Nation big hope and the talk around the ACC was that South Carolina was going to be a problem in athletics moving forward. That is probably why, as has been documented, the power structure in the ACC- a Tobacco Road axis of evil in many ways that included UNC at Duke with bedfellows Wake and N.C. State- seemed bound and determined to make life hard on South Carolina. But that is another topic for another day. The Gamecocks final year in the ACC would be the next academic year and it was on to the wilderness and wildness of the Independent (and Metro Conference) era of Carolina athletics.

Dietzel pushed to leave the ACC because of unrealistic academic standards for recruits and cited the competition from the SEC… the 1969 season probably was part of that reason considering the geographic proximity of UGA and UT and the difference in teams on the field.

Quotable and Notable

Suggs never lost to Clemson as the starting quarterback at South Carolina. He was 3-0 against the Tigers (freshmen were not eligible in those days) and members of his class also enjoyed three rivalry wins.

“I knew we had something going about midway through the season,” star defensive end Jimmy Pope told GamecocksOnline in 2019 on the 50th anniversary of the ACC Championship. “We were playing close games and winning them.”

South Carolina won a division title (SEC East) in 2010 and those are the only two championship trophies in the trophy case for the Gamecocks in their history.