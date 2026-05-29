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Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 99

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
former south carolina football coach lou holtz
© Staff file, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Thought No. 99 of the Carolina Countdown is a study in how bad things can lead to good things. Let's talk about the 1999 Gamecocks.

2026-05-28
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