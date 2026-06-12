Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

Similar Seasons for South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 85

by: JC Shurburtt57 minutes agojcshurburtt
South Carolina - 2 images - hookly copy
Shane Beamer and Steve Spurrier

South Carolina Football in 2006 and 2022 had a lot in common.

2026-06-12
$1 for 2 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.