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Brayden Tyson gives South Carolina Football a unique talent

by: JC Shurburtt2 hours agojcshurburtt
Brayden Tyson copy 1.jpg
Brayden Tyson (24) carries the ball for Brookwood High.

South Carolina Football landed a skill set and style that it currently does not have in its running back room in four-star Brayden Tyson.

2026-05-15
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