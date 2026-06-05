Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 92

With 92 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football.

Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 95

In this feature, Jamie Bradford and JC Shurburtt share 100 thoughts about the Gamecock Football program leading into kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Gamecocks host Kent State in the first game of the 2026 season at Williams- Brice Stadium.

Anything from the past, present, and future is on the table. A variety of statistics, memories, predictions, and much more will make the list.

It is almost “Time for Carolina Football!”

Uniform Codes

I think South Carolina should have a standard code for which uniforms they are wearing.

There, I said it.

Nike hits the shelves July 1. This is the perfect opportunity for South Carolina Football to establish a code with their fan base in having some unity and consistency in what Williams- Brice Stadium looks like in the fall.

The environment is already unmatched in college football. Why not add some color coordination to make it an even better in-game experience? Both in- person and on tv.

I don’t just mean what the team is wearing either. The fans too. More on that later. Uniforms first.

South Carolina Home Uniforms

If the Gamecocks kickoff at night, they should wear black pants, black jerseys, and white helmets. The occasional black helmet should be used as well. Maybe all black for non-conference night games? White helmets when hosting a SEC opponent?

Now, they need a nickname. Black ops?

During an afternoon kickoff, I believe garnet pants, garnet jerseys, and white helmets should be the standard. Maybe the occasional black helmet if they’re feeling frisky?

Nickname time. Do the fans want to bring back the “fire ants?” Or is “big game garnet” from the Spurrier era the pick? What else?

So, to clarify:

Home night games: black pants, black jerseys, white helmets (black alternate helmet for non-con)

Home day games: garnet pants, garnet jerseys, white helmets (black alternate helmet for non-con)

South Carolina Road Uniforms

I am a huge fan of the “stormtrooper” look on the road. The pearly white’s are clean, crisp, and tough. As a matter of fact, I would always wear white pants on the road and stay completely away from any color from the waste down.

Helmets? That can add some flare if necessary. But, all white is “where it’s at” as the kids say.

So, again, to clarify:

All road games: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets (black or garnet alternate helmet)

Nickname time. This is easy. It’s “stormtroopers” and let’s move forward.

Throwback Weekend

With the switch to Nike, South Carolina Football has a chance to really implement something fun during an annual throwback weekend.

From the standpoint of marketing, the program and the brand can capitalize on this annually. Each season, South Carolina can market throwback gear to it’s fans and find new ways to put their own twist on merchandise with the help of Nike.

Additionally, the marketing arm of the Athletics Department should find a way to honor a player, team, or achievement during this weekend.

Even something as simple as highlighting a memorable play from a specific game during that era or season.

Think about 1992. How many fans were not born or were not around when Hank Campbell latched on to Tennessee Running Back James Stewart on a two point conversion attempt to preserve a 24-23 victory in Columbia? Do those of you who were in Williams- Brice Stadium remember that day?

I was just a kid and I do. Tony Watkins rushed Vols QB Heath Shuler and almost got to him. Shuler dumped the pass in the flat and Campbell stretched out wide and hit Stewart as he caught the ball. The Vols would have won the game if Stewart was able to shake Campbell and find the end zone. But, he didn’t and one of the biggest early SEC moments for South Carolina Football was captured in the South End Zone on Halloween in the Fall of ’92.

Could you imagine highlighting that play on the scoreboard in between quarters one day? Think about how much it would mean to the fans who remember it. On the flip side, think about the educational experience you just gave to those who didn’t.

What would that mean to Hank Campbell? This is another easy way to support the alumni.

Carolina needs to find ways to tie generations together.

From the standpoint of throwback uniforms, give me the white pants, black jerseys, and garnet helmets with the white circle surrounding the “Block C.”

Those are the consensus favorites from a throwback uniform standpoint. At least, I think they are.

But, if the program feels the need to mix it up, that’s fine too. For starters, let’s stick with those.

Fans In the Stands

When you look around the country at different college football environments, there are certain programs who stand out each season.

Penn State’s “whiteout.” Oregon does a tremendous job color coding sections of their stands to match their uniforms. Some are gimmicky and some are not.

Should South Carolina color code it’s seating? Fans sitting in even sections wear this color and fans sitting in odd sections wear a different one?

Alternating garnet and white during day games versus alternating black and white during night kickoffs?

Or all black at night?

Just a thought.

The Gamecocks home environment needs zero upgrades. It is easily one of the best in college football. When you are in it as a fan, you feel it. If you are watching on tv, you feel it. Second to none. Period. The end.

But, people who live in nice homes have nice things too. So, there is nothing wrong with an upgrade or two here and there. Even, if at the end of the day, they don’t seem to matter.

Let’s talk about it

Question: I gave my opinions. How about yours? What would your home and away uniform combos look like?

Up Next: JC Shuburtt with No. 91 on the Carolina Countdown to Kickoff.