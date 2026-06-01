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Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 96

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
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Shane Beamer (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

Thought No. 96: These coordinators have proven track records. That's new.

2026-05-31
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