Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 94

With 94 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football.

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In this feature, Jamie Bradford and JC Shurburtt share 100 thoughts about the Gamecock football program leading into kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Gamecocks host Kent State in the first game of the 2026 season at Williams- Brice Stadium.

Anything from the past, present, and future is on the table. A variety of statistics, memories, predictions, and much more will make the list.

It’s almost “Time for Carolina Football!”

Thought 94

I think South Carolina Defensive Back Vicari Swain deserves more national love. Hopefully, he gets it beginning with SEC Media Days.

WATCH: Former Gamecocks defensive tackle asks if Swain is undervalued

Swain is a stud playmaker. An athletic specimen who can help the Gamecocks win games in two phases of the game, defense and special teams. Honestly, if South Carolina did not have such a crowded and talented wide receiver room, he could make an impact in all three. Swain was actually recruited to play both offense and defense by different college programs. In high school, he racked up nearly 2000 receiving yards. So, he could do it if asked, but we are not aware of anything to that degree.

Anyways, back to what Swain actually does for the Gamecocks.

Special Teams

Swain, a Redshirt Junior, burst on the 2025 college football scene with an electrifying 80 yard punt return in Atlanta to give the Gamecocks some breathing room vs Virginia Tech in the lid lifter.

Thought No. 95: The 2006 Palmetto Bowl

That game was the only game on TV on Sunday afternoon. Carolina was struggling, but leading 10-8, against the Hokies. Some kind of spark was needed. Punt. Catch. Return. Touchdown.

The return was electric and made all of the top 10 highlight reels that week. The Gamecocks prevailed 24-11 and the garnet and black faithful went home happy.

The following Saturday, after a lengthy rain delay and a boring first quarter, Swain brought the home crowd to it’s feet when he returned another punt 65 yards for a touchdown vs South Carolina State. Just a couple of game minutes later, the Bulldogs attempted another punt and this one was slightly blocked. Swain recovered the ball and raced 42 yards for his third punt return touchdown of the young season and second in the game.

South Carolina pulled away in the second half and defeated SC State 38-10.

Last year overall was a struggle for South Carolina Football, but word spread quickly that Swain was a threat in the return game.

Almost akin to baseball when you have one hitter in the lineup who can beat you, that is how Swain began to show up on the scouting report. Don’t let him beat you.

In total, Swain returned 19 punts for 303 yards. The three touchdowns we referenced were his only three in that department last season.

Those numbers were good enough for Phil Steele to recognize Swain as a 3rd Team All American punt returner. Swain was also recognized by SEC coaches on the All- SEC 3rd Team as a return specialist.

Additionally, Swain tied Dickie Harris (1971) for the most punts returned for a touchdown in a single season with three.

Ace Sanders set the single season punt return yardage record in 2012 with 429 return yards. Swain’s 15.9 yards per return is the third most in a single season in school history behind Bobby Bryant in 1966 (13 ret, 242 yds, 18.6 ypr) and Bryan Edwards in 2019 (7 ret, 125 yds, 17.9 ypr).

Turning the page to 2026, again Swain will have his chances to change some games. He will not surprise anyone and will be on every radar.

So was Ace Sanders. And that didn’t stop him. Almost nobody did. Just ask Georgia.

Defense

Vicari Swain is ready to take over at one of the corner positions for the Gamecocks in 2026.

We’re told Swain had “an outstanding spring.” He is confident and primed to be the next in a long line of success stories out of the Carolina secondary.

He is quick, twitchy, and just downright fast. Plus, Swain has good hands.

Remember, Swain played wide receiver and was recruited to play the position in college.

As 2026 approaches, Torian Gray’s tutelage is now all over the development of Vicari Swain. Based on track record, that can’t be anything be a good thing. A very good thing.

Last season, Swain captured 28 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and five pass break-ups. The pass break-ups were second to Jalon Kilgore and tied with Brandon Cisse.

Both Cisse and Kilgore were drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He only started three games last season, but that shouldn’t fool anyone. Swain is a dude.

The injury bug bit Swain a time or two as well. That certainly played a role in things for Swain last season.

His best game came on the road at Missouri where he was in on 10 total tackles and led the team with eight solo.

Recently, I asked a source about Swain and what he brought to the Gamecocks in 2026. Here is that response:

“Oh man. Talent, swagger, and leadership. He’s got four years in the program. There is not a team in this league who wouldn’t take Vicari Swain over one of their guys right now.”

Maybe that last sentence is true. Maybe it isn’t. But, the expectations are high.

One thing that should be added to the Swain conversation as we get closer to kickoff. He is a Gamecock.

Vicari Swain came to South Carolina out of Carrolton, Georgia and stayed here. He earned more and more opportunities and he has delivered in most of those. In a day and age where players jump from point A to point B via the transfer portal, Swain is loyal to the University of South Carolina.

It seems that loyalty is about to pay off.

Let’s Talk About It

Question: Which punt return was more impressive? Vicari Swain vs Virginia Tech in 2025? Or Ace Sanders vs Georgia in 2012?

Stay tuned.

Carolina Countdown: 100 days until South Carolina Football continues and you never know what you are going to get.

JC Shurburtt is up next with No. 93.