Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 100

by: Jamie Bradford34 minutes ago
odonnell-fortune-and-marcellas-dial-ready-to-take-over-as-leaders-in-secondary
O'Donnell Fortune and Marcellas Dial (CJ Driggers/GamecockCentral)

One hundred thoughts in 100 days. It's the Carolina Countdown. Up first, a Gator Bowl memory.

2026-05-27
$1 for 3 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.