Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football | No. 100
One hundred thoughts in 100 days. It's the Carolina Countdown. Up first, a Gator Bowl memory.
It’s been well-documented that the ongoing South Carolina Baseball coaching search is not going to be one where the Gamecocks are looking to pinch...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football would likely benefit from the College Football Playoff field expanding to 24, even if it’s not necessarily the best thing for...Read Full Story
South Carolina football landed what some casually refer to as an “SEC talent” when four-star John Archer (Fayetteville, N.C./Seventy-First) committed...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the 2026 football season with the most starts out of any of the 16 projected starters in the...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Football team reported back to campus and held its first team meeting of the summer on Monday. Why It Matters This is an...Read Full Story
The South Carolina 2026 Football Schedule features a lot of new. That includes the projected starting quarterbacks the Gamecocks will face this...Read Full Story
Three-star tight end Judah Lancaster (Brentwood, Tenn,/Brentwood Academy) committed to South Carolina football on May 1 and gives the Gamecocks a...Read Full Story
Former Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe had some great points to make about the South Carolina Baseball coaching search....Read Full Story