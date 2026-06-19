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Carolina Countdown No.78 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football since 1980?

Jamie Bradford
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Steve Spurrier, Connor Shaw, South Carolina
October 27, 2012; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier speaks with South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw (14) during a timeout against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-US PRESSWIRE

Who is the face of South Carolina Football since the Year 1980?

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