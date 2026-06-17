Carolina Countdown No.80 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2020's?

The impact of South Carolina Football players landing Nike NIL deals.
South Carolina Football is already seeing a direct impact of the Gamecocks move to Nike. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge Dylan Stewart and wide...Read Full Story
Judge Collier and Gerald Kilgore will be important for South Carolina Football in 2026 | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 81
On paper at least, the 2026 version of South Carolina Football is expected to be strong in the front seven on defense. The Gamecocks have plenty of...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.82 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2010's?
With 82 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina...Read Full Story
Poking holes in the ESPN Future Power Ranking of South Carolina Football
ESPN annually releases its College Football Future Power Rankings, which evaluate the top 68 teams over the next two seasons (2026 and 2027) based on...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football's Fourth Quarter Success and Roster Experience
South Carolina Football struggled in the fourth quarter at the same time its roster skewed young. How much NFL talent is on the 2026 South Carolina...Read Full Story
Shane Beamer vs. Brent Venables | South Carolina Football vs. Oklahoma
South Carolina Football will play Oklahoma on Halloween in Norman, Okla. The game will mark the third straight contest between the Gamecocks and...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Hero Blake Cooper on Kevin Schnall
One of the heroes of South Carolina Baseball, 2010 National Championship Series ace Blake Cooper, joined Inside The Gamecocks to discuss the hiring...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football, Notre Dame and My Life | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 83
South Carolina Football vs. Notre Dame has had some personal meaning for me through the years, starting on Oct. 8, 1983 when I was 6-years old and...Read Full Story