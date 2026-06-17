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Carolina Countdown No.80 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 2020's?

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
LaNorrisSellersClemsonBarking
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers after a touchdown in a 17-14 win at Clemson in 2024 (TheBigSpur.com)

2026-06-16
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