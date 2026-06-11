Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1990's?

Carolina Countdown No. 87 | Robert Brooks Journey through South Carolina Football
The historical timeline of South Carolina Football for the past 40-plus years has been dotted with surprise superstars. One that fits that...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Transfer Portal wave has Palmetto State Flavor
South Carolina Baseball landed five former Coastal Carolina players out of the transfer portal on Tuesday when news broke that the Gamecocks were...Read Full Story
Finally, it's Kevin Schnall for South Carolina Baseball
Kevin Schnall will officially be named the next Head Baseball Coach at the University of South Carolina. Finally, the search is over. The question...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Hires Kevin Schnall | Reaction Podcast
The next head coach of South Carolina Baseball will be Kevin Schnall of Coastal Carolina and there is plenty to discuss about coaching staff, the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball is expected to hire Kevin Schnall
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search is coming to a close as the Gamecocks are expected to hire Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Kevin...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.88 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1980's?
With 88 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No. 90: Build an Alumni House for South Carolina Football...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football
Like many other decades, the 1980s were up-and-down, almost in dramatic fashion for South Carolina Football. But looking back on it, the decade was a...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search | Monday AM Update
South Carolina Baseball Coaching search intel has leaned more heavily in the direction of Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall in recent weeks....Read Full Story