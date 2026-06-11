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Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1990's?

by: Jamie Bradford51 minutes ago
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NOVEMBER 20: College Football: South Carolina QB Steve Taneyhill (18) in action vs Clemson, Columbia, SC 11/20/1993 (Photo by Patrick Murphy-Racey/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

2026-06-10
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