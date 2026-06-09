Carolina Countdown No.88 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1980's?

With 88 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football.

Carolina Countdown No. 90: Build an Alumni House for South Carolina Football

In this feature, Jamie Bradford and JC Shurburtt share 100 thoughts in 100 days about the Gamecock Football program leading into kickoff at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when the Gamecocks host Kent State in the first game of the 2026 season at Williams- Brice Stadium.

Anything from the past, present, and future is on the table. A variety of statistics, memories, predictions, and much more will make the list.

It is almost “Time for Carolina Football!”

Who is the face of the South Carolina Football program from the 1980’s?

Today’s 88th thought leading into the 2026 season is not lengthy or deep in detail. It is posed as a simple question.

Fans who attended games at Williams-Brice Stadium during that decade were treated to all sorts of results.

My friend JC Shurburtt wrote about this decade in his 89th thought just yesterday.

It was a wild decade indeed for the program. Kicking off with a Heisman Trophy winner in Rogers, to knocking on the door of playing for a National Championship, not much was left out of the Gamecocks 1980’s locker.

That includes the death of their beloved Head Coach, Joe Morrison. Oh, and the establishment of one of the greatest entrances in the sport, 2001.

Trophies. I guess that is one thing that was left out. No bowl wins, no championships.

But, it does not mean there were not great players to latch on to.

My Pick

It’s George Rogers. Hands down.

Rogers only played one season in the decade, so maybe there is a case to be made for Rogers being the face of the 1970’s and 80’s?

I don’t know, but only one trophy represents South Carolina Football that decade and it belongs to him.

Although, I asked “Big George” one time about how hard it is for a running back to win the award today vs when he won it and he told me his teammates and his offensive line deserved to have their names on it as much as he did.

That’s pretty cool.

But, before I posted this 88th thought, I made sure to ask a few folks who their pick would be. In all honesty, I thought it would be a consensus for Rogers. I was wrong. Here are the results:

George Rogers (4)

Sterling Sharpe (2)

Todd Ellis (1)

Joe Morrison (2)

Andrew Provence (1)

Let’s talk about it

Question: Asking once more, who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1980’s?

Submit your answers on The Insiders Forum.

Up next, JC Shurburtt gives his 87th thought on the Carolina Countdown tomorrow.