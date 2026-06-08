South Carolina Football Thoughts: Carolina Countdown No. 100-90

From now until kickoff, TheBigSpur is rolling out the Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football. No topic is off limits.

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The first 10, compiled by myself and Jamie Bradford, are in the books and have ranged from historical dives to ideas for the program moving forward. There is even a uniform debate mixed in, which everyone knows will get South Carolina people talking, especially as the school switches to Nike on July 1.

No. 100

O’Donnell Fortune was one of several off-the-radar and underrated defensive backs at South Carolina in recent years. We remember the 100-yard pick six late in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

No. 99

The 0-11 1999 football season, that year’s Clemson game and why bad things sometimes lead to good things.

No. 98

It was a hot day when South Carolina upset No. 1 Alabama, 35-21 at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2010, and looking back on it that was a hot season.

No. 97

The late, great Brad Lawing and South Carolina Football defensive line development is the focus here.

No. 96

Shane Beamer has one of the offensive and defensive coordinator duos in the SEC in Kendal Briles and Clayton White.

No. 95

The Gamecocks beat Clemson, 31-28, in a wild game where a lot of bad happened. It was a significant victory at the time and maybe even more significant when you look back on it.

No. 94

Vicari Swain could be an underrated playmaker in the Southeastern Conference, nationally and even among those that follow Gamecock Football closely.

No. 93

The 2024 season made some history as Shane Beamer is one of only three Carolina coaches to win nine games in the regular season.

No. 92

Jamie Bradford takes a stance on the ongoing South Carolina Football uniform debate and opens it up for discussion.

No. 91

The three times the Gamecocks have opened a season at Vanderbilt have all been interesting to say the least.

No. 90

South Carolina should build an alumni house in Gamecock Park and incorporate that into Gamecock Walk.

The countdown continues through the summer.

WATCH: Gamecocks Defense to Keep On Moving Forward

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