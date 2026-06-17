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Clayton Lee gives South Carolina Football another tough guy in the 2027 offensive line class

by: JC Shurburtt15 minutes agojcshurburtt
Offensive lineman Clayton Lee. Photo credit: Brandon Helwig | UCFSports.com/On3
Offensive lineman Clayton Lee. Photo credit: Brandon Helwig | UCFSports.com/On3

Three-star offensive tackle Clayton Lee has committed to South Carolina and fits with the rest of the 2027 offensive line class.

2026-06-17
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