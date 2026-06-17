Clayton Lee gives South Carolina Football another tough guy in the 2027 offensive line class
Three-star offensive tackle Clayton Lee has committed to South Carolina and fits with the rest of the 2027 offensive line class.
With 80 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.82 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball is full steam ahead in roster construction and finalizing coaching staff roles. The Kevin Schnall era has officially begun in...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football is already seeing a direct impact of the Gamecocks move to Nike. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, edge Dylan Stewart and wide...Read Full Story
On paper at least, the 2026 version of South Carolina Football is expected to be strong in the front seven on defense. The Gamecocks have plenty of...Read Full Story
With 82 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina...Read Full Story
ESPN annually releases its College Football Future Power Rankings, which evaluate the top 68 teams over the next two seasons (2026 and 2027) based on...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football struggled in the fourth quarter at the same time its roster skewed young. How much NFL talent is on the 2026 South Carolina...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football will play Oklahoma on Halloween in Norman, Okla. The game will mark the third straight contest between the Gamecocks and...Read Full Story