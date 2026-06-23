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Fans vote George Rogers as the face of South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown No. 74

Jamie Bradford
6h0members liked this
Former South Carolina running back and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers looks on during second-half action during a home game in 1980. The photo was the inspiration for his statue at Springs Brooks Plaza outside of Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics.)
Former South Carolina running back and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers looks on during second-half action during a home game in 1980. The photo was the inspiration for his statue at Springs Brooks Plaza outside of Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics.)

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