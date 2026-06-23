Fans vote George Rogers as the face of South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown No. 74

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- BASEBALL South Carolina Baseball | Monday Intel Briefing
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- FOOTBALL Data points to LaNorris Sellers not being at fault for the South Carolina Football offensive struggles in 2025
- FOOTBALL It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
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Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
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Observing Randy Clements and Jason Smith and What It Means for the South Carolina Offensive Line
Carolina Countdown No.78 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football since 1980?
South Carolina Baseball | Monday Intel Briefing
Good morning and welcome to another episode of "As the South Carolina Baseball World Turns." Kevin Schnall and his staff continue work on rebuilding...Read Full Story
By The Numbers: The South Carolina Offensive Line is the most experienced of the Shane Beamer era
The South Carolina offensive line is at the top of mind when it comes to the 2026 Gamecocks football team — and for good reason. The position group...Read Full Story
Data points to LaNorris Sellers not being at fault for the South Carolina Football offensive struggles in 2025
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to rebound this season based reasons for his struggles last season. Subscribe for free to...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 76 | South Carolina Football and Dad
With 76 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Happy Father's Day! Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games...Read Full Story
It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
When South Carolina Football attempts to win its third straight game against rival Clemson on Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium in the Upstate, it will be...Read Full Story
Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
Today’s Carolina Countdown thought is about South Carolina Football coaches and longevity. There have only been three coaches in the modern era of...Read Full Story
Georgia vs. South Carolina Football is back in 2026 and it's again Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer
Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer will be the head coaching matchup for the fourth time when Georgia vs. South Carolina Football returns on the way later...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Friday PM Portal News
Friday has turned out to be a newsworthy day for South Carolina Baseball in the transfer portal. Here are some notes and quotes: Wake Forest C...Read Full Story