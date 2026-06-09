South Carolina Baseball is expected to hire Kevin Schnall
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search is coming to a close as the Gamecocks are expected to hire Coastal Carolina head baseball coach Kevin...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.88 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from the 1980's?
With 88 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No. 90: Build an Alumni House for South Carolina Football...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 89: A Foundational Decade for South Carolina Football
Like many other decades, the 1980s were up-and-down, almost in dramatic fashion for South Carolina Football. But looking back on it, the decade was a...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search | Monday AM Update
South Carolina Baseball Coaching search intel has leaned more heavily in the direction of Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall in recent weeks....Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Thoughts: Carolina Countdown No. 100-90
From now until kickoff, TheBigSpur is rolling out the Carolina Countdown: 100 Thoughts on South Carolina Football. No topic is off limits. Join...Read Full Story
Shane Beamer vs. Mike Elko | South Carolina Football vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 7 will mark the third straight season that South Carolina Football vs. Texas A&M will feature Shane Beamer vs. Mike Elko. The Gamecocks...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 90: Build an Alumni House for South Carolina Football
With 90 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search will end well | Saturday Six Pack...Read Full Story
South Carolina Defensive Line 2024 outlook vs. 2026 outlook
Many on the inside are of the belief that the 2026 South Carolina defensive line has the pieces to be one of its strongest units in recent years....Read Full Story