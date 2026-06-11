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Grayson Greiner on Kevin Schnall and a new era of South Carolina Baseball

by: Phil Mullinax60 minutes ago
GRAYSONGREINERON3
Grayson Greiner joined Inside The Gamecocks to talk about Kevin Schnall (TheBigSpur.com)

Former South Carolina and MLB catcher Grayson Greiner spoke with new Gamecocks baseball head coach Kevin Schnall already.

2026-06-10
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