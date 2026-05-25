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Judah Lancaster gives South Carolina Football a complete tight end prospect

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
south carolina gamecocks tight end commit judah lancaster
South Carolina tight end commit Judah Lancaster and Maurice Brown II

2026-05-24
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