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South Carolina Basketball added defense and upside in big Jakub Necas

by: Matt Anderson57 minutes ago
Duquesne's John Hugley IV and Jakub Necas had standout performances in a 92-78 victory over Loyola Maryland Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Photo credit: Ed Thompson/Pittsburgh Sports Now
Duquesne's John Hugley IV and Jakub Necas had standout performances in a 92-78 victory over Loyola Maryland Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Photo credit: Ed Thompson/Pittsburgh Sports Now

2026-05-16
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