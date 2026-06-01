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Juan Fernandez is an impact add for South Carolina Men's Basketball

by: Matt Anderson1 hour ago
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Juan Fernandez is heading to South Carolina (File)

South Carolina picked up a significant men's basketball player on Monday as Spanish pro Juan Fernandez committed to the Gamecocks.

2026-06-01
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