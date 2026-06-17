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Juan Fernandez brings star power to South Carolina Basketball | Intel Briefing

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
JUANFERNANDEZGAMECOCKBASKETBALLINTEL
South Carolina Basketball landed Juan Fernandez and the 24-year old could be the star the Gamecocks need (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina added Juan Fernandez to its men's basketball roster. He could be a star. Also, the roster spending and recruiting the state in this Intel Briefing.

2026-06-16
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