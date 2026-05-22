Kendal Briles brings a passer fixer track record to South Carolina Football
What does the track record of South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles tell us about Year 1?
South Carolina Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Stan Drayton has made a significant impact on the Gamecocks on and off the field in a short...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers’ true freshman season was nearly perfect. He completed 100 percent of his pass attempts with a 50 percent...Read Full Story
South Carolina football’s 2026 recruiting class may not feature the number of first-year starters or impact players on offense that it does on...Read Full Story
Mercifully, the 2026 South Carolina Baseball season has ended so that means all eyes are now on the Gamecocks conducting their second coaching search...Read Full Story
In December 2016, South Carolina Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired by Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for the Florida...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching search could advance in the coming days. Carolina is in Hoover, Alabama preparing to face the 10th seeded...Read Full Story
In the month of May, South Carolina Football recruiting has not slowed down. With three big official visit weekends coming up in June and then the...Read Full Story
When evaluating high-impact transfer portal additions for South Carolina this offseason, Davion Hannah represents one of the biggest swings for the...Read Full Story