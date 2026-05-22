Skip to main content
Gamecock CentralThe Big Spur
Forums
South Carolina
Join Now

Kendal Briles brings a passer fixer track record to South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt55 minutes agojcshurburtt
south carolina gamecocks oc kendal briles
South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (GamecockCentral)

What does the track record of South Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles tell us about Year 1?

2026-05-21
$1 for 3 months
then billed annually
TheBigSpur
+
+
One subscription: The best South Carolina Gamecocks coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.