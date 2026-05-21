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The Sellers-Briles combo outlook is promising for Gamecock Football

by: Matt Anderson47 minutes ago
SELLERSBRILESON3
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has gotten production from his quarterbacks at all stops. None have the skill set of LaNorris Sellers.

2026-05-20
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