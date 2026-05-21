The Sellers-Briles combo outlook is promising for Gamecock Football
South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has gotten production from his quarterbacks at all stops. None have the skill set of LaNorris Sellers.
Mercifully, the 2026 South Carolina Baseball season has ended so that means all eyes are now on the Gamecocks conducting their second coaching search...Read Full Story
In December 2016, South Carolina Football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was hired by Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for the Florida...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching search could advance in the coming days. Carolina is in Hoover, Alabama preparing to face the 10th seeded...Read Full Story
In the month of May, South Carolina Football recruiting has not slowed down. With three big official visit weekends coming up in June and then the...Read Full Story
When evaluating high-impact transfer portal additions for South Carolina this offseason, Davion Hannah represents one of the biggest swings for the...Read Full Story
In addition to building a championship program on the field, South Carolina Baseball coaching candidate Dan Fitzgerald, the head coach at Kansas, has...Read Full Story
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a history of having wide receivers that put up big numbers within his system. Why It...Read Full Story
South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee is a candidate to become the permanent leader of the program. Lee has a plan to fix the...Read Full Story