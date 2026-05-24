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Kendal Briles run game and South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson34 minutes ago
MattFullerAlabama2025
South Carolina running back Matt Fuller carries the ball during the Gamecocks' 29-22 home loss to Alabama in 2025. (TheBigSpur.com)

2026-05-23
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