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Kendal Briles brings a wide receiver production track record to South Carolina Football

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
KendalBrilesSpring20264
South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during the Gamecocks spring football practice in March of 2026 (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has quite the track record when it comes to wide receiver production within his offense.

2026-05-17
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