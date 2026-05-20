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South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search comes into focus

by: JC Shurburtt59 minutes agojcshurburtt
FITZSCHNALLON3
Dan Fitzgerald of Kansas (left) and Kevin Schnall of Coastal Carolina (right) are two names to keep an eye on in the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search

With the South Carolina Baseball season complete, it's time to focus on what is next for the storied program that has dramatically fallen on hard times.

2026-05-19
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