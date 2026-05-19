South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Intel on Kevin Schnall, Dan Fitzgerald and Monte Lee

Davion Hannah brings a huge upside to South Carolina Basketball
When evaluating high-impact transfer portal additions for South Carolina this offseason, Davion Hannah represents one of the biggest swings for the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball candidate Dan Fitzgerald has built more than just a team at Kansas
In addition to building a championship program on the field, South Carolina Baseball coaching candidate Dan Fitzgerald, the head coach at Kansas, has...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles brings a wide receiver production track record to South Carolina Football
South Carolina football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a history of having wide receivers that put up big numbers within his system. Why It...Read Full Story
Monte Lee Lays Out How He Would Fix South Carolina Baseball
South Carolina interim head baseball coach Monte Lee is a candidate to become the permanent leader of the program. Lee has a plan to fix the...Read Full Story
South Carolina Basketball added defense and upside in big Jakub Necas
South Carolina Basketball transfer portal addition Jakub Nečas wasn’t introduced to the game of basketball until the age of 10. The 6-foot-10,...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Defensive Freshman Projections for 2026
South Carolina football added nine true freshmen that will start their college careers on the defensive side of the ball this season. Of those, eight...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football adds more offensive tackle help in 6-foot-8 transfer
South Carolina football added more help to its offensive line room for the 2026 football season when Stetson University tackle transfer Vincent Chen...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Intel | Saturday Six Pack
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search will begin to move into the resolute phase within the next two weeks. There is activity Gamecocks...Read Full Story