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LaNorris Sellers gives South Carolina Football something the rest of the SEC does not have

by: JC Shurburtt45 minutes agojcshurburtt
Untitled design - 2025-11-24T141127.960
LaNorris Sellers (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

South Carolina has something the rest of the teams in the SEC do not have in third-year starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

2026-05-25
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