LaNorris Sellers gives South Carolina Football something the rest of the SEC does not have
South Carolina has something the rest of the teams in the SEC do not have in third-year starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
The South Carolina 2026 Football Schedule features a lot of new. That includes the projected starting quarterbacks the Gamecocks will face this...Read Full Story
Three-star tight end Judah Lancaster (Brentwood, Tenn,/Brentwood Academy) committed to South Carolina football on May 1 and gives the Gamecocks a...Read Full Story
Former Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe had some great points to make about the South Carolina Baseball coaching search....Read Full Story
We have been exploring how South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has improved the pass game numbers and quarterback production at nearly...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Baseball coaching search could very well take some twists and turns in the coming weeks as all of the known candidates are still...Read Full Story
New Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles knows third down success is critical to turning around South Carolina Football in 2026. His track record...Read Full Story
It is May and South Carolina Baseball is once again hunting for a new leader of their historic program. For the second time in three years and the...Read Full Story
Kendal Briles’ track record of getting immediate production out of quarterbacks he inherits is good news for South Carolina Football and LaNorris...Read Full Story