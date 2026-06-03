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Mazeo Bennett can be a valued slot specialist for South Carolina Football

by: Matt Anderson27 minutes ago
mazeo-bennett_53978251406_o-South Carolina Gamecocks football vs Kentucky Wildcats-Sept 7 2024-Credit CJ Driggers GamecockCentral
South Carolina Wide Receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. after scoring a touchdown during a 31-6 win at Kentucky in 2024 (Photo Credit: C.J. Driggers/GamecockCentral.com)

Diving into what third-year receiver Mazeo Bennett could do for the Gamecocks in 2026 with a rebound season.

2026-06-03
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