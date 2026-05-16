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Sam Dekker brings credibility and more to South Carolina Basketball

by: Matt Anderson2 hours ago
Sam Dekker
Apr 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

2026-05-15
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