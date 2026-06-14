Shane Beamer vs. Brent Venables | South Carolina Football vs. Oklahoma
When South Carolina plays at Oklahoma on Halloween, it will be the third straight head coaching match-up between Shane Beamer and Brent Venables.
South Carolina Football vs. Notre Dame has had some personal meaning for me through the years, starting on Oct. 8, 1983 when I was 6-years old and...Read Full Story
There was perhaps a glimpse into the future during the introductory press conference for new South Carolina Baseball Coach Kevin Schnall on Friday...Read Full Story
With 84 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.86 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from...Read Full Story
Though not identical, there are two seasons of South Carolina Football this century that are eerily similar in multiple ways. The great thing about...Read Full Story
We received some clarification on some roles this morning on Kevin Schnall's staff with South Carolina Baseball. As reported first by...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football Recruiting is in full swing this month and it has been interesting to say the least and probably not in a good way for the...Read Full Story
On Thursday evening, new South Carolina Head Baseball Coach Kevin Schnall has made some additional staff decisions. Schnall is hiring Wake Forest...Read Full Story
Former South Carolina Baseball and Major League catcher Grayson Greiner has gotten an up close look at the slow decline and then bottoming out of the...Read Full Story