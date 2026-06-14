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Shane Beamer vs. Brent Venables | South Carolina Football vs. Oklahoma

by: Harrison Luthren53 minutes ago
South Carolina - 2 images - hookly copy 2
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer (TheBigSpur.com)

When South Carolina plays at Oklahoma on Halloween, it will be the third straight head coaching match-up between Shane Beamer and Brent Venables.

2026-06-14
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