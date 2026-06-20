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It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November

Harrison Luthren
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DaboSwinneyShaneBeamer
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney (left) and South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer before the 2025 Palmetto Bowl in Columbia. (TheBigSpur.com)

It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney again in the 2026 Palmetto Bowl.

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2026-06-19