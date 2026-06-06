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South Carolina Defensive Line 2024 outlook vs. 2026 outlook

by: JC Shurburtt8 minutes agojcshurburtt
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Mississippi
Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (99) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

What did the South Carolina defensive line look like heading into 2024 vs. this summer?

2026-06-06
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