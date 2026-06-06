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Carolina Countdown: 100 Days, 100 Thoughts | No. 91

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
MarcusLattimoreVandy2012
South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore on Sept. 4, 2012 during the No. 9 Gamecocks 17-13 win at Vanderbilt (TheBigSpur.com)

Thought No. 91: Those three openers against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

2026-06-05
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