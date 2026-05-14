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Kevin Schnall and the South Carolina Baseball Job | Why or Why Not?

by: Jamie Bradford20 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2026-04-01T143209.393
Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall reacts after being ejected during the first inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

South Carolina Baseball has Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall firmly on its radar to fill its vacant job. Why Schnall? Why not Schnall?

2026-05-13
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