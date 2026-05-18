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South Carolina Baseball candidate Dan Fitzgerald has built more than just a team at Kansas

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
LAWRENCE, KS - 09.16.2024 - Baseball First Practice
Kansas Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald (Photo by Kansas Athletics)

There is more to the tenure of Dan Fitzgerald as the baseball coach at Kansas than simply building a winner.

2026-05-17
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