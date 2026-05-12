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Will Coggin is a candidate for the South Carolina Baseball job

by: JC Shurburtt1 hour agojcshurburtt
WILLCOGGINON3
Georgia Baseball Associate Head Coach Will Coggin (UGA Athletics)

Georgia associate head baseball coach Will Coggin is a candidate for the vacant head coach job at South Carolina. Here's a dive into Coggin.

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