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Major Intel on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
NCAA Baseball: College World Series-Coastal Carolina v LSU
Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall reacts after being ejected during the first inning against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

South Carolina's baseball coaching search is trending in a certain direction as major staff moves were made on Thursday

2026-05-21
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