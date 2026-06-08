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South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search | Monday AM Update

by: Jamie Bradford1 hour ago
BARNYARDBITS2ON3
The South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search is being led by athletics director Jeremiah Donati (TheBigSpur/GamecockCentral)

The latest update concerning the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search.

2026-06-07
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