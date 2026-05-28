South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Notes | Barnyard Bits
Several nuggets on the South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search in this edition of Barnyard Bits.
The top priority for everyone involved with the South Carolina Football in 2026 has to be limiting the number of sacks allowed on offense. The new...Read Full Story
It’s been well-documented that the ongoing South Carolina Baseball coaching search is not going to be one where the Gamecocks are looking to pinch...Read Full Story
South Carolina Football would likely benefit from the College Football Playoff field expanding to 24, even if it’s not necessarily the best thing for...Read Full Story
South Carolina football landed what some casually refer to as an “SEC talent” when four-star John Archer (Fayetteville, N.C./Seventy-First) committed...Read Full Story
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the 2026 football season with the most starts out of any of the 16 projected starters in the...Read Full Story
The South Carolina Football team reported back to campus and held its first team meeting of the summer on Monday. Why It Matters This is an...Read Full Story
The South Carolina 2026 Football Schedule features a lot of new. That includes the projected starting quarterbacks the Gamecocks will face this...Read Full Story
Three-star tight end Judah Lancaster (Brentwood, Tenn,/Brentwood Academy) committed to South Carolina football on May 1 and gives the Gamecocks a...Read Full Story