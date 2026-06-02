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South Carolina Baseball Coaching Search Update | Kevin Schnall

by: Jamie Bradford12 hours ago
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© Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest on the South Carolina Baseball coaching search, including notes on Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall.

2026-06-02
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