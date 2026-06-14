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South Carolina Baseball Hero Blake Cooper on Kevin Schnall

by: Phil Mullinax35 minutes ago
BlakeCooperCWSUCLA
South Carolina pitcher Blake Cooper in Game 1 of the 2010 College World Series Championship Series against UCLA (TheBigSpur.com)

South Carolina great Blake Cooper had plenty to say about the Gamecocks hiring Kevin Schnall as their next baseball coach.

2026-06-13
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