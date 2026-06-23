South Carolina Baseball | Intel Briefing

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- FOOTBALL Inside the new South Carolina Football offense under Kendal Briles | Intel Briefing
- Fans vote George Rogers as the face of South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown No. 74
- FOOTBALL 1994 South Carolina Football was 7-5, but it was a sweet 7-5 | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 75
- BASEBALL South Carolina Baseball | Monday Intel Briefing
More TheBigSpur News
By The Numbers: The South Carolina Offensive Line is the most experienced of the Shane Beamer era
Data points to LaNorris Sellers not being at fault for the South Carolina Football offensive struggles in 2025
It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
Georgia vs. South Carolina Football is back in 2026 and it's again Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer
Inside the new South Carolina Football offense under Kendal Briles | Intel Briefing
The South Carolina Football offense is not as complicated to learn from a terminology standpoint under first-year coordinator Kendal Briles....Read Full Story
Fans vote George Rogers as the face of South Carolina Football | Carolina Countdown No. 74
Over the last couple of weeks, we have asked you to tell us who you believe the face of each decade of South Carolina Football is since 1980. The...Read Full Story
1994 South Carolina Football was 7-5, but it was a sweet 7-5 | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 75
The 1994 South Carolina Football team finished 7-5. Like most of the 1990s, there were some good moments and some not-so-good moments on the field,...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball | Monday Intel Briefing
Good morning and welcome to another episode of "As the South Carolina Baseball World Turns." Kevin Schnall and his staff continue work on rebuilding...Read Full Story
By The Numbers: The South Carolina Offensive Line is the most experienced of the Shane Beamer era
The South Carolina offensive line is at the top of mind when it comes to the 2026 Gamecocks football team — and for good reason. The position group...Read Full Story
Data points to LaNorris Sellers not being at fault for the South Carolina Football offensive struggles in 2025
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to rebound this season based reasons for his struggles last season. Subscribe for free to...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No. 76 | South Carolina Football and Dad
With 76 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Happy Father's Day! Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games...Read Full Story
It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
When South Carolina Football attempts to win its third straight game against rival Clemson on Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium in the Upstate, it will be...Read Full Story