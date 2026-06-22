South Carolina Baseball | Monday Intel Briefing

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- FOOTBALL It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
- FOOTBALL Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
- FOOTBALL Georgia vs. South Carolina Football is back in 2026 and it's again Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer
- South Carolina Baseball Friday PM Portal News
More TheBigSpur News
Observing Randy Clements and Jason Smith and What It Means for the South Carolina Offensive Line
Carolina Countdown No.78 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football since 1980?
Intel on RHP Braden Richardson's commitment to South Carolina Baseball
This is a good year for South Carolina Football vs. Missouri to be on a break | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 79
South Carolina Baseball | Intel Briefing
Carolina Countdown No. 76 | South Carolina Football and Dad
With 76 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Happy Father's Day! Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games...Read Full Story
It will be Shane Beamer vs. Dabo Swinney for the sixth straight time when South Carolina Football goes to Clemson in November
When South Carolina Football attempts to win its third straight game against rival Clemson on Nov. 28 at Memorial Stadium in the Upstate, it will be...Read Full Story
Few South Carolina Football coaches have coached 77 games for the Gamecocks | Carolina Countdown Thought No. 77
Today’s Carolina Countdown thought is about South Carolina Football coaches and longevity. There have only been three coaches in the modern era of...Read Full Story
Georgia vs. South Carolina Football is back in 2026 and it's again Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer
Kirby Smart vs. Shane Beamer will be the head coaching matchup for the fourth time when Georgia vs. South Carolina Football returns on the way later...Read Full Story
South Carolina Baseball Friday PM Portal News
Friday has turned out to be a newsworthy day for South Carolina Baseball in the transfer portal. Here are some notes and quotes: Wake Forest C...Read Full Story
Observing Randy Clements and Jason Smith and What It Means for the South Carolina Offensive Line
Based on in-person observations, including reactions from players, the offensive line coaching in the South Carolina Football program has been...Read Full Story
Carolina Countdown No.78 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football since 1980?
With 78 days until kickoff, it’s time to talk South Carolina Football. Carolina Countdown No.82 | Who is the face of South Carolina Football from...Read Full Story
Intel on RHP Braden Richardson's commitment to South Carolina Baseball
South Carolina Baseball received a commitment from a top right handed pitcher in the state of South Carolina on Thursday afternoon. Fort Mill High...Read Full Story